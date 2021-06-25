33 years ago today, Debbie Gibson set this major, still-unbroken ‘Billboard’ record

Atlantic Records

Sure, LeAnn Rimes, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift all scored major hits when they were in their teens, but 33 years ago today, Debbie Gibson accomplished something at age 17 that none of those women managed to do…and no one else has done since.

On June 25, 1988, Debbie’s song “Foolish Beat” hit number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the youngest woman ever to write, produce and perform a number-one hit. That record still stands today. Days later, Debbie graduated from high school in Merrick, New York.

Back in 2013, Debbie told Billboard that “Foolish Heart” is the favorite song she’s ever done, explaining, “I think it’s because the lyrics are simple, but you can fill in the blanks with your adult experience…When I was writing it, I was guessing what love would be like…and then also guessing what it would be like to lose love. Now that I’ve been through all that, I can sing the very simple lyrics and really fill it.”

“Foolish Heart” was Debbie’s fourth top-five hit from her debut album, Out of the Blue.

As previously reported, Debbie’s first album of new material in 20 years, The Body Remembers, is due out August 20. The same month, she’ll headline a series of shows at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas with Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block.

