30 % Hike In Tunnel Toll?

Drivers will have to pay anywhere from $1 to $2.25 to use the new 99 tunnel.

WSDOT predicts drivers will either find alternatives routes, use transit or work from home to avoid paying the toll.

Planners expect the number of cars in the tunnel to drop to about 3,200 cars per hour at peak times.

Traffic inside the new SR 99 tunnel could take at least a 30% hit when the tolls go into effect next month, transit managers told the Seattle City Council on Monday.

Currently, about 5,000 cars go through the tunnel per hour at peak times [6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.].

That’s about the same number that used the Alaskan Way Viaduct before it was closed and demolished.

Washington State Department of Transportation said Monday, traffic would drop anywhere from

30% to 50% after the tolls go into effect on November 9.

