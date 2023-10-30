30 Best Halloween Songs

Willrow Hood|BigStock

Need a spooky soundtrack/playlist to set off your Halloween party this year?

Here’s a look at 30 classics guaranteed to put you in the mood for the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll holiday. A few of these choices are painfully obvious Halloween staples. “Monster Mash,” for instance.

But that song is child’s play compared to a lot of these choices. And I don’t mean “Child’s Play,” the movie with Chucky, the murdering doll. That was actually scary. I mean child’s play as in sticky kids’ stuff, as opposed to Alice Cooper staring longingly into cadaver eyes or Bauhaus paying tribute to film legend Bela Lugosi of “Dracula” fame.

Alice Cooper, ‘I Love the Dead’

The Who, ‘Boris the Spider’

Bauhaus, ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’

David Bowie, ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’

Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, ‘I Put a Spell on You’

AC/DC, ‘Highway to Hell’

Roky Erickson, ‘I Walked With a Zombie’

The Minus 5, ‘Lies of the Living Dead’

Black Sabbath, ‘Black Sabbath’

Ozzy Osbourne, ‘Bark at the Moon’

Motley Crue, ‘Shout at the Devil’

Donovan, ‘Season of the Witch’

Talking Heads, ‘Psycho Killer’

The Dead Weather, ‘Hang You From the Heavens’

The Rolling Stones, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’

Michael Jackson, ‘Thriller’

Blue Oyster Cult, ‘(Don’t Fear) The Reaper’

The Misfits, ‘Skulls’

Danny Elfman, ‘This is Halloween’

Siouxsie and the Banshees, ‘Halloween’

The Ramones, ‘Pet Sematary’

The New York Dolls, ‘Frankenstein’

The Mummies, ‘(You Must Fight to Live) On the Planet of the Apes’

Rob Zombie, ‘Living Dead Girl’

The Birthday Party, ‘Release the Bats’

The Cramps, ‘Goo Goo Muck’

The Sonics, ‘The Witch’

The Kinks, ‘Wicked Annabella’

The Horrors, ‘Jack the Ripper’

Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett, ‘Monster Mash’

Ray Parker Jr., ‘Ghostbusters’

The Monster Mash is a fictitious dance craze inspired by the Mashed Potato dance craze of the early ’60s.

