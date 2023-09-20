3 Things to Have When You Fly

Ray Cliff|BigStock

Heading to a hardware store before boarding a flight might seem like a strange move — but one expert says it drastically elevates a mile-high experience.

Cici, a flight attendant for “a major airline”, has taken to TikTok to reveal three unexpected but essential items she picks up while on her way to the airport.

The Florida flight attendant buys bungee cords, shoe covers and carabiners — the metal loops often used by rock climbers.

In her TikTok clip, which has racked up 35,000 likes, Cici reveals how each of the products ingeniously helps her each time she’s on the move.

First, she flaunts shoe coverings bought at bargain price from her local hardware store.

“When you’re going through TSA, just slip your shoes off, put these on and walk through the security scanner germ-free,” she exclaims in the viral video.

Secondly, Cici brings bungee cords on each of her trips, saying that they work easily to secure all items in one place.

“Attach your pillow to your luggage,’ she suggests, doing a demonstration with the hardware store item.

‘And if your [suitcase] handle breaks for some reason, just attach this here and just drag it.”

Finally, the flight attendant uses metal clips known as carabiners to help with safety during her on-board experience.

“Use these to attach your water bottle to your bag so they don’t fall on people’s heads when you put it in the overhead bin,” she shares. “It’s happened a lot.”

Full story and Tik Tok: HERE

