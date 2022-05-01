$25 Tickets Next Week for Shawn Mendes Concert

Synel|BigStock

If you want to see your favorite artists live in concert but don’t want to empty your wallet, now’s your chance.

Live Nation 2022 Concert Week, during which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North American venues this summer for just $25 — if they place orders between May 4 and May 10.

With acts spanning genres including country, pop, hip-hop, alternative, among others, and available shows taking place in venues ranging from small clubs to giant stadiums, Live Nation is offering options for every music lover during Concert Week

Participating artists whose concert tickets will be available at the discounted rate include Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Ben Platt, Big Time Rush, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Duran Duran, Eric Church, HAIM, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Jack White, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas and many more.

