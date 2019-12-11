Credit: BigStockPhoto

25 MPH In Seattle Soon

December 11, 2019

Speed limits on Seattle city streets will be dropping to 25 mph.

By the end of next year, the city will have 250 intersections where pedestrian walk lights are lit a few seconds

ahead of the green light to give pedestrians a head start.

Meanwhile, SPD will double the number of red light cameras over the next two years,

and add in camera enforcement to five school zones plus add 1,200 hours of enforcement on

“high-injury streets,” Mayor Jenny Durkan says.

More Info: HERE

