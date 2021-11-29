25 Movies, 25 Days 25 Hundred Dollars

Milkos|BigStock

Watching your favorite holiday movies is far from hard labor, but now you can get paid $2,500 for doing just that.

This job offer might make you regret all the hours you spent watching Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf for free.

Reviews.org is looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermeister to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days for a healthy salary of $2,500.

All you have to do after is fill out a survey on what you thought of the movie—something most Letterboxd users do for free these days.

The chosen candidate will also receive a year-long subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

The job is focused on just holiday movies, but the range is pretty wide for what exactly counts—Bridget Jones’s Diary for example is classed as a New Year’s movie, as is About Time. But, Die Hard isn’t listed as an example Christmas movie—we’ll leave that between Reviews.org and the Chief Holiday Cheermeister to discuss.

You’ll be the one deciding what Christmas movies to watch, but Review.org has provided a helpful list of recommended movies, including Jingle All the Way, Deck the Halls and Love Actually.

To apply, hopeful candidates need to submit their application online here by 5:00 p.m. (MT) on December 3, 2021. The winner will be announced on December 10 at 12:00 p.m. (MT) on Reviews.org’s YouTube channel during a livestream.

During the stream, they’ll also be giving away prizes including streaming service subscriptions and devices to five winners.

More info: HERE

Full Story: HERE

