25 Gifts That NO ONE Wants To Get!

I disagree with a few of these ESPECIALLY the cash and socks…I LOVE getting new socks!

You know that awkward feeling when you open a gift or you see someone opens a gift and there’s that awkward pause…well here are a few gifts that are almost certain to create that awkward pause and while I agree with a lot of these, there are a few that I strongly disagree with.

First off money, hello?!?! Give me ALL of the cash and something that I’ve grown to appreciate a lot more since I’ve gotten older…new socks!

