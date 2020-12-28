24 Random Facts

For your hinge profile that’ll make you stand out!!!
I am not sure about putting these on a dating profile,
but they are possibly conversation starters.
Or enders!!!
Cows have regional accents when they moo.
Queen Elizabeth wasn’t allowed to sit on the Iron Throne.
The hashtag symbol is technically called an octothorpe.
Cats can be allergic to people.
The earliest use of “OMG” happened in 1917.
NYC used to be called New Orange.
You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from 2 miles away.
Dolphins have names for one another.
Women are naturally better at tasting wine than men.
Scotland has 421 words for snow.
You can tell the temperature by counting crickets chirps.
Popsicles were invented by an 11-year-old.
Sloths can hold their breath for 40 minutes.
The first selfie was taken in 1839.
Octopuses have three hearts and nine brains.
Lobsters don’t actually mate for life.