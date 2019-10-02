Credit: BigStockPhoto

23rd Annual Buddy Walk~Zoo For All

October 2, 2019

This weekend, The Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound will hold their annual “Buddy Walk” at Woodland Park Zoo.

This is the first year the Buddy Walk will be held at the Woodland Park Zoo, as part of the “Zoo For All” program.

The Buddy Walk® brings together family, friends, professionals and community leaders from across

Puget Sound for a day of celebration to promote the acceptance, inclusion, and respect of individuals with Down syndrome.

This year will be our 23rd year celebrating the Puget Sound Buddy Walk® and we are excited that Woodland Park Zoo will be our host this year.

They are a partner committed to inclusion and have generously waived admission that day for all

pre-registered attendees of the Puget Sound Buddy Walk!

We have lots of exciting things planned for our 23rd walk! Follow us on Facebook for updates and more details.

Event Details

When: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 1-4 PM
Where: Woodland Park Zoo – West Entrance
Who: The Buddy Walk® is open to everyone—from individuals with Down syndrome and their family members to those who know

someone with Down syndrome to community members who simply want to show their support.

Activities: Participants enjoy entertainment for the entire family including a stroll around the Zoo, face painting,

a fishing booth for prizes, food trucks, team photos, resource booths and more!

This event is hosted by Woodland Park Zoo.

More info: HERE  

or HERE

