Justin Timberlake on SNL with Sanctified

Justin Timberlake reunited with his “Social Network” costar on “SNL” and performed a second song from his new album.

JT was the musical guest on the show hosted by Dakota Johnson, and he unveiled his single, “Sanctified,” which appears on his new album, “Everything I Thought It Was.”

He also performed “Selfish,” which was the first single from the album to drop.As you probably know, JT’s been dragged by Britney Spears’ supporters, who have been going wild buying Britney’s 2011 single “Selfish” to drag down Justin’s version.

