A special baby at a Texas zoo is getting attention, and it’s not only for his cute looks.

Korbel was born at the on New Year’s Day.

His name is a nod to the champagne known as “Korbel,” stated the zoo’s Facebook .

“Korbel” is considered a “little big guy” measuring 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069