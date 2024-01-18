s_bukley|Thursday

The Office is still one of the most popular syndicated TV shows on the air today, and fans have been wondering if there will ever be a reboot.

Well, there’s an update!

On Tuesday (January 16), Greg Daniels, who adapted the UK version for US television, will be gathering together a group of writers for a possible development of a new show within the franchise and to throw around ideas.

The show would not be a reboot bringing back the original stars, but rather, a new show set in a new office with new characters. It would, however, still live in the same world as the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company show, Deadline reports.

The site notes that while this is a big step forward to possibly having an Office reboot take shape, it’s still in the very early stages and could amount to nothing.



