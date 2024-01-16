Toll Lanes are HOV Only During Cold Weather

Tolling has resumed for the SR 167 HOT Lanes and I-405 express toll lanes.

Non-carpoolers now have the option to pay a toll to use the lanes.

This situation will continue to change as temperatures drop below freezing.

Please use the toll rate signs as your guide: When there’s a toll rate on the sign you can use the lanes, if the signs are blank it’s HOV only.

The recent days of sub-freezing weather have affected portions of the tolling systems on SR 167 and I-405.

To avoid charging tolls inconsistently, no tolls will be charged and the lanes will temporarily be HOV-only during tolled hours:

I-405: 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

SR 167: 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day

The lanes will be open to all vehicles outside of those hours, though the toll rate signs on those roads may remain blank until the weather is consistently above freezing.

Drivers who used the SR 167 tolled lanes on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13 may see those trips post to their accounts later than usual.

Tolling remains in effect on the SR 520 bridge, Tacoma Narrows Bridge and in the SR 99 tunnel.

The temporary rules on I-405 and SR 167 will be reassessed as conditions improve.

