Simple Way To Help Kids Feel More Confident

TierneyMJ|Bigstock

It’s common knowledge that saying kind words to our children can have a positive impact on them as they grow older.

And while it’s important to tell them directly how proud we are of them for their specific accomplishments, there’s another way to share your pride that may be even better for their overall sense of confidence.

Consider this adorably simple idea from child therapist Jess VanderWier.

“My parents would talk to my stuffed animals about me,” VanderWier states. “‘Wow, did you see her? She got dressed quickly. She looks so confident in that outfit!’“

This little game had a huge impact on how she viewed herself as she got older. “As a child, I’d sit there and smile as I overheard my parents say nice things about me.” Now she continues with this tradition, saying nice things about her own daughter to her stuffies to help boost her confidence.

“How we talk about our kids when they are young, shapes their own internal voice in the future,” VanderWier explains.

“Of course, we want to tell them these amazing things,” she further states, “but there’s also something powerful in letting them overhear you praise them.”

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069