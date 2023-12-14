If you commute across the I – 90 bridge look for Santa and his elves on FRIDAY morning.

The Northwest Paddle Community gathers every December to paddle their human powered crafts, dressed in Holiday attire, along the I-90 bridge during the morning commute to spread holiday cheer and directly raise funds for those battling cancer.

All money raised is distributed to families or individuals to assist in their fight against cancer during the holidays.

This year’s event will be held Friday morning December 15th launching from Mercer Island.

Thanks for your support… because the fight against cancer never ends.