SCPhotog|BigStock

Halloween is so fun. The costumes, the sheer joy of kids as they race around the neighborhood getting candy, and the pleasure of eating some delightful treats on the way home –

We love all of it! But, real talk, sometimes the sheer amount of candy that comes home is a little overwhelming. Kids can get hundreds of pieces, and many parents struggle to figure out the best way to handle all that sugary goodness.

There are only so many pieces we can steal and claim with the “mom tax”!