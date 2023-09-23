Free Covid Tests Available Next Week

Olena Rudo|BigStock

Starting next week, people will be able to once again request four free Covid tests from the government.

The Department of Health and Human Services said that it is reopening its website COVIDTests.gov on Sept. 25. Households can order the tests to be delivered to their homes, free of charge.

The announcement comes as Covid cases rise in the United States — and as many people are realizing the tests they’ve long had on hand have expired. It may be prudent to check the expiration date on the newly ordered tests when they arrive, however. Last year, there were reports of people receiving tests very close to their expiration date.

People can check whether the expiration date on their tests have been extended on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. The mailed tests will also include instructions on how to look up extended expiration dates.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069