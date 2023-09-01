He Jumped Tall Fences to Hang Out with Seniors

kpshaughnessy|BigStock

He’s (old) man’s best friend.

A mischievous mutt has repeatedly escaped a local Michigan animal shelter to rendezvous at a nearby nursing home.

Scout, a pup of unknown origins, scaled multiple tall fences and crossed a highway in the dead of night until he wandered into Bellaire’s Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility through the automatic doors and nestled on their leather lobby love seat for the evening.

The following morning, a nurse stumbled upon the stray and phoned Antrim County Animal Control, who realized they were missing the dog.

Despite the sheriff retrieving Scout from the nursing home, the canine miraculously made his way back the next night.

And again a couple nights later.

That’s when Marna Robertson, the administrator for Meadow Brook, threw up her hands.

“I’m a person who looks at outward signs, and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” Robertson told the Detroit Free Press.

“He did that one time, two times, three times, and obviously that’s something that you should pay attention to. And I asked the staff, ‘Well, he wants to be here. Would anybody like to have a dog?’”

And Scout had tails wagging.

The residents, many of whom have dementia, terminal illnesses or no one to care for them, were thrilled to have the pooch around.

He made the facilities feel more like home.

The nursing home staff believe the “safe environment” at Meadow Brook lured Scout in.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069