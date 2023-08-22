National Cinema Day August 27th

Freshpixel|BgiStock

National Cinema Day is back with discounted movie tickets for one day only.

This Sunday, Aug. 27, tickets at over 3,000 participating theaters across the country will be only $4.

The sale applies to recently released films like Blue Beetle, Barbie, Oppenheimer (IMAX and other premium formats are included), Strays, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and more, plus this week’s new releases Gran Turismo, Bottoms and Golda.

Some theaters will also have special concession pricing for the day as well, including Regal Cinemas, which will have a $4 small popcorn and soft drink combo.

To purchase tickets or find a full list of participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org, Fandango and your local movie theater’s website or app.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069