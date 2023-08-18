kathclick|BigStock

Arizona State University has announced a course on the social psychology of Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter, savvy businesswoman and advocate for women’s empowerment whose adoring fans have helped her sell more than 200 million records worldwide.

The musician is also central to a new Arizona State University course called Psychology of Taylor Swift — Advanced Topics of Social Psychology. The class is being offered in the fall semester.

In an academic version of “What Would Taylor Swift Do?” the class content will draw on themes from her songs, such as family, friends, fame and more.

Alexandra Wormley, who is teaching the class, believes this content will spark meaningful conversations and serve as a teaching tool for learning advanced psychology concepts.

