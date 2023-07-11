Will We See the Northern Lights?

Saeedatun|BigStock

This week, millions of Americans will be able to witness a spectacular celestial event not usually visible from their own back gardens as a strong solar storm is set to bring the Northern Lights further south than usual.

The solar storm has been forecast for Thursday, July 13, and will allow sky gazers in 17 states to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis. Most often, the lights are seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia – but an 11-year solar cycle expected to peak in 2024 is allowing those further south to see the lights.

According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, states forecasted to see the amazing sight include: Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Indiana, Maine and Maryland. The forecast also includes parts of Canada, including Vancouver.



