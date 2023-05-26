Indiana Jones is Turning the Dial of Destiny

We’re now less than one month away from Harrison Ford‘s last hurrah as his signature character — and big screen icon — Indiana Jones.

Indy, as we know him, will bow out following the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and, following the film’s premiere at Cannes last week, the promotional bandwagon has gone into full swing.

The latest tease of the upcoming movie — a sixty-second trailer, entitled “Steal” —showcases more of the kind of witty banter we’ve come to expect from Indy and his friends, including new additions Phoebe Waller-Bridge (playing Indy’s goddaughter Helena) and Toby Jones, as well as showing us a bit more of the McGuffin of the title, the Dial of Destiny, which is said to have been discovered by Archimedes.

The greatest archaeologist of all time returns to the big screen on June 30.

Check out the new “Steal” trailer down below.

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069