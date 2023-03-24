Spotlighting Hope for Ukraine with Kyle Duncan

Kyle Duncan author of Hope for Ukraine: Stories of Grit and Grace from the Front Lines of War. Part narrative, part wartime dispatch, Hope for Ukraine transports you into the gritty reality of war-torn Ukraine–and the front lines of faith, survival, and miraculous intervention. From scrambling to escape the bombs leveling their neighborhoods to fleeing sex traffickers in the chaos of border crossings to rescuing orphans trapped by Russian tanks, these stunning firsthand accounts tell the stories of real Ukrainians enduring terrible hardships with grit and grace.

Hope for Ukraine

SPOTLIGHT: HERE