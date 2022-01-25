“21 years of dreams”: Céline Dion posts sweet birthday message to oldest son René-Charles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Céline Dion may have postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency and canceled her North American tour dates, but at least there’s one thing she can celebrate: Her eldest son René-Charles turns 21 today, and she’s posted a sweet tribute to him on Instagram.

Captioning a photo of herself holding René-Charles as a newborn as her late husband René Angélil looks on, Céline wrote, “21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life…thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents. Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow.”

“Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me,” she continued. “We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand. Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart, knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now, your own dreams can come true.”

Céline concluded by writing, “Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you! T.V.E.C. – Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy.”

Nelson and Eddy are René-Charles’ brothers — Céline’s younger twin sons — while the letters “T.V.E.C” stands for the French phrase “Tout va être correct,” which means “Everything will be okay.” Reportedly, Céline and her family started using the phrase in 1999, after Angélil, who died in 2016, beat cancer for the first time.

