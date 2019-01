21 Insta-Pot Recipes To Make You Go Hmmmmm.

Even though the Winter has been a mild one for us, it’s been wet and just enough chill in the air to crave comfort foods.

And, perhaps you were gifted an INSTANT POT over the holidays and looking for those easy to throw together and cook recipes.

Awesome.

Things like Salmon w/Chili-Lime Sauce, Chili Garlic Noodles, French Onion Soup, Chicken Taco Soup, Chicken Pho and even Lazy Lasagna.

21 Super Delish Insta-Pot Recipes (HERE)

And this looks yummy too…