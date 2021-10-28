21 Fun Halloween 2021 Events in Seattle

Rawpixel.com|BigStock

Event details are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for the latest information, including on COVID requirements, and please heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive. If your city’s trick-or-treating event or other Halloween festivity isn’t included, check their websites to see if they plan to host any fall festivities.

Events

All Hallows Eve — Oct. 29

Centerforce presents a costume-encouraged mixer and auction to benefit employment opportunities for King County individuals with disabilities 5-9:30 p.m. Wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres will be available, as well as an opportunity to win two Alaska Airlines tickets. Purchase tickets online; $30. 1625 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma; 253-584-1001; centerforce.net

Harvest Fest — Oct. 29-31

Now in its 10th year, this West Seattle Junction event features a scavenger hunt, Haunted Trivia Night hosted by Pegasus Book Exchange 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 ($25 per team), and trick-or-treating 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 31 (free). Location varies; 206-935-0904; wsjunction.org

Boo! Seattle — Oct. 29-30

The Halloween-forward electronic music event includes three themed stages, multigenre musical experiences, performers and more. Purchase tickets online; $94/one-day pass. 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; seattle.boo-halloween.com

Laurelhurst Haunted House — Oct. 29-31

The seventh annual Laurelhurst Haunted House to benefit Northwest Harvest includes six live-action characters, a “Friday the 13th”-themed Halloween backdrop, a costume contest, candy, Halloween music and more 6-9 p.m. each day; free with $1 suggested donation or one canned good per person. 3519 43rd Ave. N.E., Seattle; summitcapital-partners.com/laurelhursthauntedhouse

Cemetery Lichens Tour — Oct. 30

Join Dr. Katherine Glew and the University of Washington Botanic Garden at Mount Pleasant Cemetery to learn about lichens 10 a.m.-noon. Participants will also take home a user-friendly chart that lists lichens found in your neighborhood. Register online; $30. 700 W. Raye St., Seattle; 206-543-8616; botanicgardens.uw.edu

Si View Park’s Harvest Festival — Oct. 30

The annual harvest festival runs noon-1:15 p.m., 1:30-2:45 p.m. and 3-4:15 p.m. Enjoy a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, carnival games, a haunted house and prizes. Purchase tickets online; $10. 400 S.E. Orchard Drive, North Bend; 425-831-1900; siviewpark.org

T’Challaween — Oct. 30

The South Seattle Emerald presents T’Challaween — A South End Tribute to Our Heroes, a socially distant costume parade along the Beacon Hill Stay Healthy Street 1-4 p.m. Find candy, a costume parade, a costume contest and live music and entertainment (including Shaina Shepherd, Chris King, Da Qween and more). Free. From South College Street to the South Spokane Street entrance to Jefferson Park; southseattleemerald.com

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Oct. 30

King County Library System hosts a virtual class to celebrate the season of spookiness with local author Kendare Blake at 2 p.m. Participants can support the winners of the Terrifying Tales contest as they share their stories out loud. Costumes are welcome. Register online; free. kcls.org

Street of Treats — Oct. 30

Join the Kent Downtown Partnership in celebrating the harvest season with activities for all ages, a costume contest and treats from participating merchants. 2-5 p.m.; RSVP online, free. 224 W. Meeker St., Kent; 253-813-6976; downtownkentwa.com

Des Moines Trick-or-Treat Path — Oct. 30

From 2-5 p.m., participating businesses will be decorating and handing out candy at the Des Moines Marina District. Free. Marina View Drive and Seventh Avenue South, Des Moines; 206-870-7675; facebook.com/destinationdesmoines

Thrill the World — Oct. 30

The Seattle Thrillers partner with The Friends of Normandy Park Foundation for the 15th annual worldwide simultaneous “Thriller” dance event 2-6 p.m. This day of activities includes free pumpkins (while they last), a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, live music, a beer garden, vendors, a vaccination clinic and more. There will be three “Thriller” dances: one happening simultaneously with other cities and countries; the second with children leading; and the third inviting spectators to participate. Register online; free. 19803 First Ave. S., Normandy Park; 206-356-9056; friendsofnormandypark.org

Trick-Or-Treat Street — Oct. 30

Put on a costume and enjoy live music, photo ops and candy from storefronts 2-6 p.m. with over 40 participating businesses. Free. 116 W. North Bend Way, North Bend; northbendwa.gov

Treat Street @ Kirkland Urban — Oct. 30

Kid-friendly games and treats provided by local Kirkland businesses, a giant candy shoot, light-up Halloween character displays, balloon and glitter artists, a popcorn station, a pumpkin craft, acrobatic performances and live music are all part of this event for families 3-7 p.m. Free. 425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland; kirklandurban.com

Stella’s Zombie Soiree — Oct. 30

Zombies take over Hotel Sorrento with a graveyard menu, cocktails and more spooky surprises 5-11 p.m. Participants are invited to dress in their finest graveyard attire to enjoy dinner, a photo booth, tarot card readers, ghost tours, a costume contest and more. Purchase tickets online; $90 (includes dinner and two drink tickets). 900 Madison St., Seattle; 206-622-6400; hotelsorrento.com

Snack Attack! — Oct. 30

Wallingford’s nautical-themed Octopus Bar hosts a food-themed costume party where everyone is encouraged to come “looking like a snack” 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Enjoy raffles, live music, a costume contest with a $500 prize, specialty drinks and more. $5 cover. 2121 N. 45th St., Seattle; 206-397-4557; facebook.com/events/599935381033050

Pumpkin Chomp & Stomp — Oct. 30-31

Keep your eyes peeled at Northwest Trek for animals chomping, stomping and rolling in pumpkins 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30-31. Purchase tickets online; free with admission or membership. 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville; 360-832-6117; nwtrek.org

Georgetown Haunted History Tour — Back from the Dead! — Oct. 30-31

Join Northwest Film Forum’s virtual haunted history tour available for viewing anytime Oct. 30-31. Georgetown was settled 170 years ago, and this tour invites participants to experience its spooky history and stories. Purchase tickets online; $20. nwfilmforum.org

Scary Run — Oct. 31

The sixth annual run invites participants to get in their Halloween costumes and “run for their lives” at 8:30 a.m. (half marathon) and 9 a.m. (5K and 10K). Festive food and drink will follow the races. Register online; price varies. 1703 Main St., Washougal; 360-314-4682; whyracingevents.com

The Museum of Fright — Oct. 31

Things may look a little different at the Museum of Flight 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Find Halloween-themed games and activities including a ghoul hunt, Halloween planetarium adventure and spooky stories. Costumes are encouraged. Purchase tickets online; free with admission. 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; 206-764-5700; museumofflight.org

Witches High Tea — Oct. 31

Practice your craft and perfect your spells at 1 or 4 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes. Enjoy savory tea sandwiches, treats and cakes for all ages (and libations for those 21+). Purchase tickets online; $96 (full tea service included). 900 Madison St., Seattle; 206-622-6400; hotelsorrento.com

Kids Cones for Costumes — Oct. 31

Salt & Straw invites kids 16 and under to enjoy a free kids scoop in a cup or sugar cone when they visit any of the shops in a costume. Free. Location varies; saltandstraw.com

