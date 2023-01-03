Retire Here

BOLDG|BigStock

Out of all 50 states, Washington has been listed as the best state to retire in, according to research by .

Retirement is a crucial stage of someone’s life and choosing a place that is happy, healthy and safe is imperative.

The research used seven key factors to rank each of the 50 states, and Washington ranked in the top 10 for five of the seven factors.

Air quality, life expectancy, violent crime reports, environment quality, Medicaid spending, and 65+ population were considered the most important factors for those of retirement age, according to Global Residence Index.

Another key factor in the research was that Washington held the second highest life expectancy in the United States at 79.2 years.

“There are hundreds of factors to be accounted for when it comes to living a positive and prosperous life, especially during retirement,” a spokesperson for Global Residence Index said. “Community, environment, safety and health are some of the vital factors to consider when choosing the best state to retire in.”

The top 10 states to retire in according to Global Residence Index: