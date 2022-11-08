Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts on Election Day

No Sticker Required.

Tuesday (today), November 8.

Midterm elections may not have a presidential vote, but a lot of senate, gubernatorial, and congressional seats are up for the taking. And those who are working to encourage others to go vote want you to know the importance of having your voice counted.

There have been a lot of different strategies flooding social media and mailboxes to increase voter turnout.

But unlike Election Day 2020, not as many fast-food chains and restaurants are offering freebies in return for casting your vote during the midterms.

There is one business using free food on Election Day to encourage us to do our civic duty, and it’s the perfect food if you’re an early morning voter.

Krispy Kreme is encouraging people to vote by offering free donuts to all guests on Tuesday, November 8 — and no, this freebie doesn’t require you to show an “I Voted” sticker.

We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day.”

Full Story: HERE