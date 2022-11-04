Spare ~ Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir officially has a title, a cover and a release date.

Titled Spare, the 416-page book will find Harry telling his story with “raw, unflinching honesty,” Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the book is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Its cover features a close-up picture of Harry’s face, staring straight forward, softly lit from behind.

“For Harry, this is his story at last,” the publishers said.

The publisher went on to note that Spare takes “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”

Penguin Random House revealed information about the upcoming book, confirming reports of its Jan. 10, 2023 release date.

