What are you Scared Of?

From heights to water, cat’s to bee’s each state has a “common” fear.

If you live in the great state of Washington you just might have a fear of spiders.

We are just one of two states with arachnophobia as their common fear.

Other states struggle with fear of love, cats, flying, clowns and blood.

So if you are looking to scare someone for Halloween it might all depend on what state they live in.

Fear of love is #1 on the list for Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Guys in these parts might consider playing up the more lovey-dovey side of their southern gentlemen persona to scare people on October 31.

