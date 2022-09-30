Stay and Play in Spooky Hocus Pocus Cottage

grafvision|BigStock

Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment.

Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters’ cottage “in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts” on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween’s Oct. 31 date, of course.

Aside from being able to sleep in beds decorated in tribute to Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) Sanderson, the lucky duo will be able to “try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief,” an official release teases.

“There’ll be everything you need, the beds and the sheets and the furniture and the dead man’s toe and the spiders,” Najimy, who reprises her role as Mary in the upcoming sequel, jokes in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE.

Adds the actress, 65, “No, there’s not going to be spiders, but a lot of the spooky, fantastic elements of the Hocus experience.”

Those who dare to enter for a chance to experience the stay can request to book beginning Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET on airbnb.com airbnb.com/hocuspocus2.

Airbnb will make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, “which aims to ensure that success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors,” a release from the company states.

