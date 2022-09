September is Opioid Awareness Month, joining me is April Provost with Ideal Option.

April Provost with Ideal Option helps us understand what medically assisted treatment is and how it is helping addicts get off drugs. She says there are many pathways to recovery and medically assisted treatment is one of many wrap around services to support the people trying to get off drugs and get back into a productive life.

Aprilprovost@idealoption.net 877-522-1274

Ideal Option

Podcast: HERE