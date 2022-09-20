yobro|BigStock

September 24th, the American Lung Association in Seattle will host Reach the Beach Washington.

Reach the Beach is a major fundraising cycling event welcoming riders from throughout the Northwest.

Various routes with different lengths begin in Lacey (100 miles), Olympia (78 miles), Elma (44 miles), and Aberdeen 24 miles are the four fully supported routes until you reach the beach in Westport, WA. The minimum amount of fundraising required for participation is $150. Participation includes two catered meals, stocked rest stops, mechanical support, and a fee for transportation from Westport back to the starting line. For those who are unable to attend the physical event, the organization is also offering a “Cycle Your Way” option.

A portion of money raised at Reach the Beach – Washington will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative to end COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory-based pandemics. The initiative works with public and private entities to increase research collaboration and develop new vaccines, detection tests, and treatment therapies.

Registration for Reach the Beach WA is $65 and includes a $150 fundraising minimum. For more information, and to register, visit ReachTheBeachWA.org

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069