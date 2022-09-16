Spotlighting Milestone to Manhood

David Arms the author of Milestone to Manhood a right of passage book about a once-in-a-lifetime weekend that a man can organize for a boy on his thirteenth birthday. David says today more than ever, young men need their male role models to step up and help them understand what it means to be a man and bestow that mantle upon them. If a boy is never told what it means to be a man or that it’s time to be one, he’ll subconsciously extend his adolescent years far into his teens and twenties … or beyond, designed to mark his entrance into manhood in a meaningful way. In addition to bestowing the title of “man” on him, the purpose of the weekend is also to impart life-changing, intergenerational wisdom to him.

Milestone to Manhood

