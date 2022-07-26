Anna_Os|bigstock

As temperatures rise, cooling centers are opening starting today.

King County

Most libraries in the King County Library System will be open and can be used as cooling shelters. Check for locations and times.

Auburn – Auburn Senior Activity Center, 809 9th St. SE, Auburn. Open Tuesday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Church of Auburn, 620 Auburn Way S. Open Tuesday – Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sundown Overnight Shelter is available 7 nights per week from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. You can call (253) 833-8925 for further information.

Bothell – Bothell Library, 18215 98th Avenue NE.

Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive.

Covington – Covington City Hall, 16720 SE 271st. Open Tuesday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Issaquah – Issaquah Senior Center, 75 NE Creek Way. Open Tuesday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Renton – Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Hwy. Open Tuesday – Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SeaTac – Seatac Community Center

Seattle: Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave S. Open Tuesday – Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

International District Chinatown Community Center, 719 8th Ave S. Open Tuesday – Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northgate Community Center, 10510 5th Ave NE. Open Tuesday – Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Magnuson Park, Building #406, 6344 NE 74th St. Open Tuesday – Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seattle City Hall – Salvation Army cooling shelter, 600 4th Ave. Open Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Central Library and 17 branches of The Seattle Public Library have air conditioning and can be used as a place to cool off when outdoor temperatures are high. Find a list here.

Seattle Parks and Recreation offers a variety of pools, spray parks, wading pools, beaches, and other recreational sites. For a full listing, visit the Seattle Parks and Recreation website.

Snohomish County

There are 27 cooling centers throughout the county in Arlington, Bothell, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan.

Find addresses and more information at this link.

