How About A Pink Heart Emoji?

Adem Demir|BigStock

Apple is thinking pink with its latest round of emojis.

Thirty-one new emojis — including the highly-requested pink heart — are coming to smartphones next year.

Emoji 15.0 is set to be approved this September, according to Emojipedia.

Among the new symbols are pink, light blue and gray hearts, as well as a moose, wing, donkey, goose, jellyfish, ginger, flute, pea pod, maracas, WiFi symbol and a hyacinth.

“Actual vendor designs will vary from those released by major vendors [such as Apple, Google and Microsoft], and Emojipedia’s own sample images may also be updated when Emoji 15.0 final is released,” said Emojipedia’s Editor-in-Chief Keith Broni.

He also noted that “this is only a draft emoji list” and “each emoji is subject to change prior to final approval in September 2022.”

The news comes just a few days before World Emoji Day, July 17. In honor of the day, a new survey indicated that seven in 10 Americans believe messages are “incomplete” without an emoji.

