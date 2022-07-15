Spotlighting A Deeper Wellness Dr. Monica Vermani

Why do we stay with someone who is bad for us? Is it laziness or are we just complacent? Dr. Monica Vermani, Clinical Psychologist and author of A Deeper Wellness: Conquering Stress, Mood, Anxiety, and Traumas, tells us that it’s easier to stay with a beast we understand than one we don’t.

For understanding when it’s time to let go, cut your losses, and start anew, Dr. Monica Vermani who has provided her expertise to Fast Company, Business Insider, Glamour, Parade, The Toronto Sun, and more, understands why we keep holding onto toxic relationships that can be prevalent in not only your personal life but your professional life too.

