Operation Teddy Bear Lift is on! Thanks to YOU!!!

Warm 106.9 and Ukraine Association of Washington State have teamed up to send over 10,000 teddy bears to the children of Ukraine while raising desperately needed funds for neonatal incubators.

Thanks to FOX 13 Seattle for the coverage.

For more information or to donate click on the link.

