What Kids Learn From Dogs

Dogs teach us a lot about life, love, and loyalty — and the inherent joy of a squeaky toy — but the lessons kids can learn from having a dog may go a long way toward helping them grow up to be kind, happy, and healthy people.
The Importance of Loyalty
The Value of Wellness
Becoming an Empath
Being a Responsible Person
Appreciating Play
Letting go of Grudges
Giving Love When It’s Needed
Appreciation for the Outside World
How to Seize the Day
So I guess this is permission to get a dog? Check out Wet Nose Wednesday
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069