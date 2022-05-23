What Does Your Food Say About You?

Maliflower73|BigStock

You might not think it at first, but how and what we eat is often determined by our personality.

While food cravings might determine what we eat and when, it’s our core personality traits that dictate the foods we like and exactly how we eat them.

Are you a slow or fast eater?

Julia Hormes, Ph.D., a psychologist specializing in food behavior, says “For example, if you tend to eat slow, you like to be in control of situations and know how to appreciate life.”

But fast eaters tend to be ambitious and impatient – does that sounds like you?

Fast eaters are usually great multi-taskers too. They also make great partners because of their giving nature.

Meanwhile, a love for trying new foods often highlights an adventurous side to you.

While fussy eaters tend to exhibit anxiety and neuroticism.

EGGS – HARD BOILED OR SOFT?

Lee revealed that hard-boiled egg lovers are patient, resilient and prudent, but those who like their eggs soft are often reactive, imaginative, and energetic.

SCONES – JAM OR CREAM FIRST?

Those who go straight in with the cream however are adventurous, colourful and daring – a bold move if you ask us.

STEAK – RARE OR WELL-DONE?

If you find your self saying ‘well-done please’ when ordering a steak out, you’re probably someone who takes things a little slower and conveys a considerate nature.

CHOCOLATE – FRIDGE OR ROOM TEMP?

But if fridge-stored chocolate is where it’s at you’re spiring, cultured and far sighted.

CHIPS – CHUNKY OR FRIES?

Chunky lovers are thought to be hardworking, conservative and loyal, whereas fries fans are often curious, trendy and youthful.

TOAST – LIGHTLY TOASTED OR DARK?

Lightly toasted or extra dark, that is the question – so which do you prefer?

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069