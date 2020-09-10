2020 Will See More of THESE Sold Than Any Other Year In History!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

Any guesses? I’m not talking masks or hand sanitizer or even disinfectant wipes… nothing like that. Hint: People have been at home and need to entertain themselves…

.@Fender will sell more guitars in 2020 than any other year in history: https://t.co/QyQflMO0DQ pic.twitter.com/ewdUu2quW8 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 9, 2020

More guitars will be sold in 2020 than any other year… and Fender Guitars couldn’t be happier.

Have you ever tried to teach yourself? There are SO many people who do… then… there’s me.

I just can’t for the life of me read music. All the notes blend together. I can pick up any wood wind instrument and play it by ear. Hand me something with strings and the sheet music that goes with it and I turn into a quivering mass of flesh.

I DO play a MEAN air guitar though… sadly out of tune though lately.

Stupid 2020! lol