2020 American Music Awards winner's list: Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay and The Weeknd win big

The American Music Awards, held live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.  It was a big night for The Weeknd, country duo Dan + Shay and Taylor Swift, who took home three awards each.  

Swift cemented herself as the most decorated winner in American Music Award history, bumping her lifetime total to 32.  She also took home the night’s biggest honor: Artist of the Year. 

Here’s a full list of the 2020 winners at the American Music Awards:

Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year
Doja Cat
 
Collaboration of the Year
“10,000 Hours ” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
 
Favorite Music Video
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
 
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift
 
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
BTS
 
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Fine Line — Harry Styles
 
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown
 
Favorite Female Artist Country
Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group Country
Dan + Shay

Favorite Album – Country
Fully Loaded: God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Favorite Song – Country
“10,000 Hours ” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Juice WRLD
 
Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
“WAP” — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
The Weenkd
 
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat
 
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
After Hours — The Weeknd

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
“Heartless” — The Weeknd

Favorite Male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny 

Favorite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G

Favorite Album – Latin
YHLQMDLG  — Bad Bunny

Favorite Song – Latin
“Tusa” — KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Jonas Brothers

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
 
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
Lady Gaga
 
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
 
Favorite Social Artist
BTS

