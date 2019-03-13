Credit: MedusaGorgna | BigStockPhoto.com

2019’s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Ever wanted to travel to Ireland for St. Patty’s day, or any other large city in the U.S.? Well these cities sure do the holiday up right!

According to wallethub.com, 31 million people claim Irish ancestry in the U.S., and on average, the country spends roughly $5.6 billion on the lucky holiday. And apparently, the first St. Patrick’s Day parade wasn’t even in Ireland!

From pub crawls, to live Irish music performances, to rivers being turned green, Americans do all kinds of things on March 17th.

So, below is a list of the top 17 U.S. cities to consider visiting for the holiday, considering value of cost spent on the activities or trip in general, to affordable three-star hotels! (Sorry Seattle, we ranked #24).

Source: WalletHub

17. Rochester, NY

16. Cedar Rapids, IA

15. Omaha, NE

14. Buffalo, NY

13. Minneapolis, MN

12. Cleveland, OH

11. Milwaukee, WI

10. Dayton, OH

9. Rockford, IL

8. Pittsburgh, PA

7. New York, NY

6. Napervile, IL

5. Tampa, FL

4. Boston, MA

3. Madison, WI

2. Philadelphia, PA

1. Chicago, IL

