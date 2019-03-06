Professional baseball grand arena in the sunlight

2019 Mariners Commercials

Mariners fans get a  glimpse of their favorite big hitters in four new 2019 season commercials. Released weeks before their home opener on March 28th, these comedy bits will get fans excited to see their team back in action this Spring.

The 2019 commercials are a playful look into life on and off the field of some of our most-loved Mariners!  Read on for glimpse into a few of our favorites this season.

In one, Dee Gordon speeds around the bases. He pauses at 3rd for a pit stop. A ‘pit crew’ comes out to check his “tires and gas tank,” cleaning off his spikes and serving him water.

Back in the locker room, Kyle Seager invites Mallex Smith to grab dinner.  Suddenly, Smith is showered and dressed before Seager can even get his cleats off.

The favorite commercial of the bunch goes to the left-handed pitchers. Marco Gonzalez, Wade LeBlanc and new addition, Yusei Kikuchi spend some quality time crocheting, crafting, and building a model of T-Mobile Park stadium, while Felix Hernandez feels a little “left” out of their “Crafty Lefties Club.”

What do YOU think of the new Mariners commercials?

