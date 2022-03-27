Camp Ten Trees strives to create a socially-just, youth-empowered camp community for youth of LGBTQ and nontraditional families, LGBTQ youth, and their allies.

Camp Ten Trees with the help of donors maintains accessibility, high-quality programming, and low costs for children, youth, and their families. Camp Ten Trees was one of the first of its kind in the world and still offers the Pacific Northwest’s only residential summer camp programming for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth and their allies and for children/youth of LGBTQ or non-traditional families.

SUNDAY MORNING SHOUT OUT

Camp Ten Trees is a 501(c)(3) organization (EIN 01-0923793).