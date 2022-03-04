Mystery Love Letters

greenpencil|bigstock

A secret passageway in a Virginia home led to a heart-warming discovery.

Anna Prillaman loves spending time relaxing in her home with her dog, but when she bought her house, she didn’t know her home came with a hidden mystery.

When she was spring cleaning her home in Richmond, she found a panel leading to a hidden part of her attic,

It didn’t require a key, and was held shut with a simple latch.

And in the secret room she found two boxes stuffed hundreds of handwritten letters sent to a young woman named Betty Sue from a young man named Vance.

The letters were written in cursive and were clearly parts of a love story.

She says reading the letters was an invasion of Vance and Betty’s privacy, but she couldn’t bring herself to throw them away.

So 70 years after the letters were written, she turned to social media to try and find a relative to pass them on to.

Within days, she found a promising lead within days.

She reached out to Dalton Long who lived 3,000 miles away in Portland, Oregon.

Long, 30, confirmed that following a string of written correspondence, Vance and Betty eventually exchanged vows and got married.

He knew this because Vance and Betty were his grandparents, and were wed for 50 years.

“To me they were ‘B’ and Pop. But to the rest of the world, they were Betty McGhee Long and Vance Herschel Long,” Long told WTVR. “To add words to that time in their life is going to be incredible.”

