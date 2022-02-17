Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson have been named hosts of NBC’s upcoming musical competition series, American Song Contest.

The announcement was made in a promo that aired at the start of the Super Bowl halftime show on NBC, which featured Snoop Dogg as one of the headliners.

American Song Contest is based on the Eurovision Song Contest, which has been organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually. The NBC series will premiere March 21, 8-10 p.m. ET/PT from the NBCUniversal lot. The series will run for eight weeks on Monday nights, with the Grand Final scheduled for May 9, just ahead of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, which will consist of two semifinals on May 10 and 12, followed by the final on May 14. Eurovision semifinals and final were are available in the US on NBC sibling streaming platform Peacock as part of a two-year deal.