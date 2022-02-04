Budweiser is reminding football fans that “better days are ahead” with its new Super Bowl commercial.
It’s a story that symbolizes the courage of the American people to keep going amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The advertisement, directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, was released on YouTube Wednesday ahead of its airing during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.
Titled “A Clydesdale’s Journey,” the commercial follows as the brand’s iconic Clydesdale fights for its recovery after suffering an injury while leaping over a fence. With the support of stable hands and a canine campion, the horse is able to regain its strength and gallop again, Budweiser reminding viewers in the end, “Down Never Means Out.”
“We all fall down in life and the journey to healing is often painful, long and solitary,” Zhao said in statement. “To tell a story of perseverance, hope and friendship through the lens of the beloved Clydesdales really resonated with me.”
