20 of the Best Christmas Albums of All Time

Perhaps more than any other holiday season, Christmas is full of nostalgia.

As the years go on, whether anyone likes it or not, it can be nearly impossible to avoid memories of the seasons that have passed and Christmas traditions around the tree, whether spent with family or alone. As different as those holiday memories are for everyone, so is the music often heard during this time, whether it’s traditional Christmas carols or new tunes.

Stacker dug into articles and data from a plethora of leading music websites and curated an unranked list of 20 great Christmas albums of all time from various genres and eras.

“Charles Brown Sings Christmas Songs” by Charles Brown (1961)

“A Beach Boys’ Christmas Album” by The Beach Boys (1964)

“White Christmas” by Bing Crosby (1986)

“Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas” by Ella Fitzgerald (1960)

“Elvis’ Christmas Album” by Elvis Presley (1957)

“Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama” by Jeremih and Chance the Rapper (2016)

“Christmas With Johnny Cash” by Johnny Cash (2003)

“A Very Kacey Christmas” by Kacey Musgraves (2016)

“Once Upon a Christmas” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton (1984)

“Don’t Waste Your Wishes” by The Killers (2016)

“A Los Campesinos! Christmas” by Los Campesinos! (2014)

“Merry Christmas” by Mariah Carey (1994)

.“The Magic of Christmas” by Nat King Cole (1960)

“A Very She & Him Christmas” by She & Him (2011)

“Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss” The Grinch’ by Tyler, the Creator (2018)

“Christmas on Death Row” by various artists (1996)

“A Motown Christmas” by various artists (1973)

“The Ventures’ Christmas Album” by The Ventures (1965)

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Vince Guaraldi Trio (1965)

“Pretty Paper” by Willie Nelson (1979)

